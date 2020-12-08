(Video) Trent orders drive-thru coffees in a Scottish accent with Robbo in the car as a forfeit

In the latest episode of IGTV show Wingmen, Trent Alexander-Arnold had to order drive-thru coffees in a Scottish accent with Andy Robertson in the car as a forfeit for losing a quiz.

What made matters worse for the young Scouser – besides being unable to pull off the accent – was that the drive-thru employee couldn’t understand him so he had to do it face-to-face!

The young woman serving Trent didn’t seem to recognise him, so that probably made things a little bit easier for the full-back. As a fan, it’d be a bit strange serving the Liverpool star and him having a Scottish accent for no apparent reason!

Take a look at the funny video below: