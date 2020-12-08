(Video) Van Dijk’s gym recovery will give Liverpool fans the feels

It’s strange – it feels like forever since Virgil van Dijk played for Liverpool – but it’s been less than two months!

In that time, the legendary Dutchman has had successful surgery, and is now in his rehab phase – with the club happy to release footage of his gym sessions – which naturally went down very well online.

It’s still unlikely that van Dijk will play many games this season, but if everything keeps going like this, we reckon he’ll have a chance of minutes at the end of the campaign and the Euros with the Netherlands.

Hopefully the same could be said for Joe Gomez, although in truth, Fabinho and Joel Matip are doing absolutely fine without them!