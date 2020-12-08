Wolves player cannot believe how good Liverpool fans were on Sunday..

Wolves player cannot believe how good Liverpool fans were on Sunday..

Leander Dendoncker took time to praise Liverpool supporters following his side’s 4-0 Anfield loss at the weekend…

“It felt like there were at least 15,000 people in here when you heard the noise they made. They managed to push their team forward. I think it made a huge difference,” he said.

There were of course only 2,000 Reds in the stadium, but through the television, you could hear every song perfectly – and as the game went on – the supporters grew louder and more fervent.

We were not sure how much of a difference 2,000 would make, but it was actually huge.

You could tell the players were inspired and put in that little bit more – especially when the game was already won.

Liverpool remain joint-top of the Premier League table with Spurs, and play Jose Mourinho’s side a week on Wednesday, with Fulham next week.

The Cottagers have picked up in recent weeks and won’t be pushovers – and it’s vital we get three points before hosting Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son et al.

