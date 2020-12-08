Wolves player cannot believe how good Liverpool fans were on Sunday..

Leander Dendoncker took time to praise Liverpool supporters following his side’s 4-0 Anfield loss at the weekend…

“It felt like there were at least 15,000 people in here when you heard the noise they made. They managed to push their team forward. I think it made a huge difference,” he said.

There were of course only 2,000 Reds in the stadium, but through the television, you could hear every song perfectly – and as the game went on – the supporters grew louder and more fervent.

We were not sure how much of a difference 2,000 would make, but it was actually huge.

You could tell the players were inspired and put in that little bit more – especially when the game was already won.

Liverpool remain joint-top of the Premier League table with Spurs, and play Jose Mourinho’s side a week on Wednesday, with Fulham next week.

The Cottagers have picked up in recent weeks and won’t be pushovers – and it’s vital we get three points before hosting Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son et al.