Crazy Koumetio story emerges after Billy’s Champions League Liverpool debut

Aged 18 years and 25 days, Billy Koumetio tonight became Liverpool’s youngest Champions League debutant.

In truth, the youngster struggled a little in the second-half v FC Midtjylland, but the Danes were impressive after the break and our team was changing throughout the 45 minutes, which made it even trickier.

And in fairness, the fact he was even on the field is incredible, considering just 18 months ago, Koumetio was a ballboy against Barcelona as Liverpool won 4-0!

In less than two years, the youngster has gone from watching his heroes as a ballboy to actually lining up alongside them in the same competition.

That is an incredible story and another reason we really hope the young Frenchman goes on to achieve great things with us.

Jurgen Klopp clearly really likes him – and Koumetio might get another chance for some first-team minutes in January – when it’s FA Cup time…

Congrats on the debut, Billy – and here’s to plenty more games in the future!