‘Fabinho Cannavaro’ – many Reds cannot believe how jaw-dropping a CB LFC’s no.3 really is

Liverpool’s No.3, dubbed ‘Fabinho Cannavaro’ in a creative poll on Twitter, has yet again been in scintillating form at the back for the Reds, as they lead 1-0 in Denmark at the break.

Inspired by the makeshift-defender’s stunning goal-line clearance, @IsMiseShane tweeted a poll with some highly amusing combinations of Fabinho’s name with other defensive legends of the game, with many other Reds offering similar glowing remarks.

Feel free to submit your own — Shane (@IsMiseShane) December 9, 2020

Fabinho, a natural, world class defensive midfielder, is also one of the best centre backs in the League.

Amazing goal line clearance ❤️pic.twitter.com/7UY5OEpkQ2 — Liverpool Mama (@ngoamazing2009) December 9, 2020

Fabinho, how can you be world class in 2 different positions 😂 — Femi (@sure_boiiii) December 9, 2020

Since Virgil injured, Fabinho has turned to Prime Maldini. pic.twitter.com/g8DTY6ytoo — Firman (@firwestwood) December 9, 2020

Okay… comparisons to Paolo Maldini might be slightly far-fetched, but it’s fair to say that across the Twittersphere the midfielder-turned-centre-back is continuing to attract praise during Virgil van Dijk’s and Joe Gomez’s injury-enforced absences.

The Brazilian capped off a strong first-half performance with some great defensive acrobatics – which were more than reminiscent of his defensive work in the 1-0 victory at Ajax – after Kelleher was nearly beaten with a header aimed at his vacant far-post.

It’s very easy to forget that the 27-year-old isn’t actually Liverpool’s first-choice centre-half when he puts in performances like those – we can only be grateful for the option, considering the quality of our absentees in that department.

While we hope to see the former Monaco man returned to his favoured position at the base of the midfield three, we’re extremely fortunate to have the No.3 available to provide much-needed solidity at the back.