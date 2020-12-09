(Image) Confirmed LFC team news as Trent is named captain & Academy graduate gets the nod

Liverpool have announced the official team news ahead of tonight’s Champions League clash with Midtjylland in Demark.

The club have also confirmed Trent Alexander-Arnold will captain the side in a much-changed starting XI.

Kostas Tsimikas, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi have all been given the nod, with the trio looking to impress as they remain in the shadows at Anfield.

Leighton Clarkson, a Liverpool Academy graduate, has also been handed his Champions League debut.

