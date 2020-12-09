Klopp makes big claim about Leighton Clarkson on teenager’s CL debut

Jurgen Klopp declared that Leighton Clarkson is one of the best youngsters at the club, as he named the prodigy in the starting XI tonight v FC Midtjylland.

The Reds have a plethora of midfielders on the books at the moment, and it’s probably our strongest area in terms of depth, but with plenty injured – Clarkson got the chance in Denmark.

Klopp was adamant it was the right call, too.

As well, as Clarkson, Klopp named Rhys Williams and Caoimhin Kelleher in the side – but we expected him to name plenty more kids in the XI in fairness – considering it’s a dead rubber.

The lineup makes us think the boss is going to rotate against Fulham on Sunday, before obviously picking his strongest side against Tottenham a week on Wednesday.

If we beat Fulham, that game will be huge as it could see us go clear at the top of the Premier League table.

