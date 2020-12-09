Klopp reflects on Minamino performance as Liverpool ace denied match-winning goal

Jurgen Klopp has hailed the much-improved Taki Minamino, who came nail-bitingly close to his first Champions League goal with Liverpool, which would have secured an incredible late victory for the Reds.

Sadly, it was not to be the Japanese international’s day, as what appeared to be a handball by Sadio Mane was given by VAR, but Klopp had a number of positives for the No.18 to take back to Merseyside.

Klopp: "Different halves. I liked the football first half, how they adapted. Taki played 2nd time that position. Looked much better. Had big chances which we could have used better. Wanted to build but it didn't work out. Midtjylland were physical, direct. Didn't defend throws." — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) December 9, 2020

One can only hope that Taki isn’t too devastated by the denial of what would have been the match-winning goal.

In the moment, we can’t think of anyone who would have deserved it more than the former RB Salzburg man, whose looked absolutely desperate to register a goal for Liverpool – domestically and in Europe – since he left the Austrian Bundesliga.

The wait for a Champions League goal with the Reds looks set to continue for the forward, who frankly could have done with the confidence boost as the side return to Premier League football at the weekend.

Should Minamino continue to take his chances going forward however, we can’t see how the 25-year-old wouldn’t be rewarded in any of his future appearances.

Chin up, Taki – we have every faith that you’ll get that long-awaited goal.