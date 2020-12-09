Liverpool forward picks up training injury ahead of Champions League clash – report

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has picked up a fresh injury concern ahead of Wednesday night’s Champions League clash with Midtjylland.

The Brazilian went down during a training session at the new Kirkby centre and was attended to by physios – but it isn’t being considered as a serious concern, according to the Echo.

It’s unfortunate news for Firmino, who just played out of his skin in the Reds’ 4-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers, but you have to question whether he’d have featured in Denmark anyway.

With the Echo claiming the concern isn’t all that great, there is hope that Bobby will only miss one or two games and could even be in contention to start against Fulham at the weekend.

Jurgen Klopp is expected to field a relatively inexperienced team in the Champions League on Wednesday night as we’ve tipped players like Jake Cain and Layton Stewart to feature.

Liverpool have already qualified for the knockout stages, so the game against Midtjylland can be treated like an exhibition match – but the boss has already explained he does want to grab the three points.