Liverpool predicted XI v. Midtjylland: Klopp will turn to youth stars again in the Champions League

Liverpool take on Midtjylland tonight, but it’s anticipated Jurgen Klopp will field a greatly different side to what we’ve come to expect for Champions League fixtures.

The Reds – along with most top-tier clubs – have a hectic schedule over the coming weeks, and the boss is well aware of how taxing this can be on the players.

Ahead of tonight’s clash in Denmark, Klopp told reporters that he needs to adapt his squad because of the calendar – but he still wants to field a competitive team.

Liverpool have already qualified for the knockouts of the Champions League; the Reds could lose 10-0 tonight and it won’t matter all that much.

Predicting who will be given the nod tonight seems difficult, but we reckon there are a few names that’re nailed-on.

In goal will be Caoimhin Kelleher – the young Irishman hasn’t put a foot wrong this season and has seemingly taken the No.2 stop from Adrian. There’s next to no reason to rest a 22-year-old goalkeeper, so he’ll probably start.

A back four of Neco Williams, Kostas Tsimikas, Rhys Williams and Fabinho seems likely – we’d guess the boss would go for Billy Koumetio too, but fancy the Brazilian to add some experience to the back-line.

Curtis Jones is nailed-on for midfield, and could start alongside Jake Cain and Leighton Clarkson – two of the more experienced youth players in the Reds’ ranks. With recent injuries to Thiago, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita, we can’t see the boss risking many senior players in what could be treated as an exhibition match.

Up top will be Divock Origi, and he could have Taki Minamino and Layton Stewart alongside him – with Xherdan Shaqiri out and Paul Glatzel picking up fresh injury concerns, the young Scouser seems a good shout.

EOTK’s XI: Kelleher; N. Williams, R. Williams, Fabinho, Tsimikas; Clarkson, J. Cain, Jones; Minamino, Origi, Stewart