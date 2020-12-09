Liverpool’s interest in Kylian Mbappe is ‘real’, claims Spanish paper

Catalan newspaper Sport, via Sport Witness, have said that both Liverpool and Real Madrid have a ‘real’ interest in PSG forward Kylian Mbappe.

The paper was following claims made in France about the World Cup-winner, whose future in Paris remains uncertain as talks over a contract extension have yet to reach a conclusion.

“Mbappé has ‘more doubts’ about PSG’s sporting ambition, and wants them to present him a ‘truly winning project’ with an aim of winning the Champions League,” Naveen Ullal wrote in Sport Witness. “Liverpool will not be able to offer Mbappé a better financial package than PSG, but they can tempt him to join them by presenting a better sporting project.”

There are very few players in world football that could stake a claim for a starting spot in Liverpool’s first XI – Mbappe would arguably fit within that very limited club of exceptions.

While the addition of the French superstar would most likely be welcomed by Jurgen Klopp, we at the EOTK find it hard to believe that the club would sanction a potentially nine-figure move for the No.7.

Though the likes of Bobby Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah are approaching their peak years, we doubt that Klopp would wish to risk unsettling the forward line, unless one should leave in the summer, as has been previously speculated.

Don’t get us wrong, we’d love the chance to see Mbappe tearing up the Premier League in our famous red, but a move for the esteemed goalscorer seems rather dependent on one of the front three departing this Summer.

It’ll be one to keep an eye on, though we’d hate to see the club lose any one of Salah and co.