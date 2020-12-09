“Once a Red, always a Red”: Many LFC fans react as former star helps knock Man Utd out of UCL

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi has found a new lease of life in Germany with RB Leipzig, where he has now spent five years and established himself as an important player.

Last night, he helped the German side knock our bitter-most rivals Manchester United out of the Champions League in a 3-2 victory over the Red Devils.

The Bundesliga outfit took a handsome 3-0 lead with relative ease, before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men attempted a come-back, but it was a whimper – not a roar – and they crashed into the Europa League.

Gulacsi pulled off a number of crucial saves as the clock wound down, with many Liverpool fans on social media not forgetting the Hungarian’s roots in Merseyside.

The goalkeeper was with the Reds for five years – but didn’t manage to register a Premier League appearance and was sent on three loans – including to Tranmere Rovers.

Taking to Twitter, many Liverpool supporters expressed their delight at one of their former players doing their bit to knock United out of the Champions League. Take a look at some selected tweets below:

Peter Gulacsi was once a Liverpool goalkeeper, here he he is celebrating knocking Man United out of the Champions League once a Red, always a Red ✊ pic.twitter.com/xuXkFheBfa — Jürgen (@JurgenMindset) December 8, 2020

Gulacsi playing with Liverpool red as his blood colour — Nahyan (@kungfunahi) December 8, 2020

Gulacsi : Agent Liverpool

Angelino : Agent Man city These 2 is on 🔥 tonight! — Arvie Fadhlillah (@arviefadhlillah) December 8, 2020

On behalf of all Liverpool fans, I want to say a massive thank you to Peter Gulacsi!#YNWA 🔴🔴 — Geoff (@my_naam_is_Jeff) December 8, 2020

Former Liverpool keeper Gulacsi having a blinder, sending United to the Europa League…..We love to see it pic.twitter.com/lrXgOuHqiF — JFT96. (@Mr_ITellYah) December 8, 2020

#RBLMUN Gulacsi, ex Liverpool man. That’s the tweet pic.twitter.com/FiFIAmFBOm — TalkingRed BLM ⭐️19⭐️ LEAGUE CHAMPIONS (@TalkingRed23) December 8, 2020

Gulacsi who never made a senior appearance in 5 years at Liverpool playing a great game to help bump United out of the Champions League. Beautiful. — Andrew Corns (@AndrewCorns) December 8, 2020

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi celebrates knocking Manchester United out of the Champions League. pic.twitter.com/ozZOc0Lewy — Ross Suter (@RossSuter06) December 8, 2020

Peter Gulacsi, Liverpool legend. — Nineteen (@Vondopoulos) December 8, 2020