“Once a Red, always a Red”: Many LFC fans react as former star helps knock Man Utd out of UCL

Posted by
“Once a Red, always a Red”: Many LFC fans react as former star helps knock Man Utd out of UCL

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi has found a new lease of life in Germany with RB Leipzig, where he has now spent five years and established himself as an important player.

Last night, he helped the German side knock our bitter-most rivals Manchester United out of the Champions League in a 3-2 victory over the Red Devils.

The Bundesliga outfit took a handsome 3-0 lead with relative ease, before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men attempted a come-back, but it was a whimper – not a roar – and they crashed into the Europa League.

MORE: Liverpool predicted XI v. Midtjylland: Klopp will turn to youth stars again in the Champions League

Gulacsi pulled off a number of crucial saves as the clock wound down, with many Liverpool fans on social media not forgetting the Hungarian’s roots in Merseyside.

The goalkeeper was with the Reds for five years – but didn’t manage to register a Premier League appearance and was sent on three loans – including to Tranmere Rovers.

Taking to Twitter, many Liverpool supporters expressed their delight at one of their former players doing their bit to knock United out of the Champions League. Take a look at some selected tweets below:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top