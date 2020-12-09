(Photo) Stat graph proves Henderson’s naysayers wrong on ridiculous criticism

A stat graph shared on Reddit has exonerated Jordan Henderson for the criticisms aimed at the Liverpool captain in regard to his passing habits.

Many neutrals, including a few fans from within the club (though they are dwindling in number), have kept to the uneducated claim that Hendo contributes little more to the side than horizontal passes.

As the graph below clearly demonstrates, the No.14 is particularly good at progressing the play for the Reds, playing over 10 passes on average into the final third per 90 minutes.

Given Henderson’s evolution under Jurgen Klopp, this shouldn’t come as a massive surprise – but it’s absolutely worth mentioning to illustrate his continuing importance to the success of this Liverpool team.

We feel like we’re hammering this point home all the time, but it’s critical to emphasise that we don’t look as assured a side without the Englishman directing things from midfield.

Hendo’s had yet another stellar season leading the club, and we hope to see his efforts rewarded with another major trophy come the season end.

Take a look at the graph here: