Rhys Williams’ insane defensive stats in Midtjylland stalemate

Rhys Williams was a shining light in Liverpool’s backline, posting some pretty remarkable stats in the dour 1-1 draw in Denmark.

It was not to be the Reds night, as the club suffered some more late VAR-related misfortune, but the 19-year-old delivered a commanding performance in Jurgen Klopp’s makeshift backline.

Rhys Williams won every single duel he contested in the first half against Midtjylland: ◉ 7 duels contested

◉ 7 duels won

◉ 6 aerial duels contested

◉ 6 aerial duels won And no player on the pitch made more clearances than him. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/C4768r3A84 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 9, 2020

The performance was all the more noteworthy considering the Preston-born centre-back had to handle a change of defensive partner, after Fabinho made way at half-time for fellow first-team hopeful Billy Koumetio.

While Williams’ starting role was a bittersweet reminder of the Reds’ missing defenders in Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, as much as of the No.46’s ability, we should feel fortunate about the wealth of up-and-coming talent that are knocking on the first-team’s door.

With Billy Koumetio becoming Liverpool’s youngest-ever Champions League debutant, the second-half was a glimpse at the potential future heart of the club’s defence.

Though we’ll be quick to forget this one, we shouldn’t ignore another great step taken by the youngster in his bid to further cement himself in Klopp’s long-term plans.

There’s an exciting future ahead for Rhys, and we hope he’ll be able to fulfil every ounce of his potential.