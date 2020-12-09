(Video) Fabinho makes another goal-line clearance as midfielder continues to prove he’s a world-class defender

Before the season started, little did we know just how important Fabinho would become to our defence.

Not in the best of circumstances, with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez on the side-lines, but the Brazilian has proven to be a more than acceptable centre-half amid the injury crisis.

He’s already hoofed a ball off the line to save Adrian’s blushes, and now the midfielder has done the same for young Caoimhin Kelleher.

You can see it in the video below, and it shows that Fabinho’s anticipation is as good as any centre-half around.

Take a look (via BT Sport):