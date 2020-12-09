(Video) Jamie Carragher’s hilarious reaction as United dumped out of Champions League

Kevin Palmer tweeted a video of Jamie Carragher’s delighted response to Manchester United’s failed attempt to grab a draw at RB Leipzig to progress to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

The former Liverpool defender couldn’t contain his excitement, jumping out of his seat in what looked like a mix of shock and unbridled joy.

It’s fair to say that the pundit rather enjoyed himself last night, even posting a cheeky dig on Twitter, at colleague Gary Neville’s expense, with Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s men 3-0 down in the second-half.

You can watch the clip below, courtesy of CBS (via Kevin Palmer):