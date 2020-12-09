(Video) Jurgen Klopp watches VAR screen as referee reverses decision against Liverpool

VAR has been the bane in a lot of people’s diminishing enjoyment of football during the COVID-19 pandemic, with seemingly not one week going by without a controversial incident.

Liverpool, in particular, have felt the rough side of the new technology – and its users – in recent weeks, having several goals chalked off and other decisions going against the champions.

During the Reds’ 4-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield in the Premier League, the boss leaned around the bench to take a peek at the VAR screen as the referee was having a second-look.

At this point, we don’t blame him!

Take a look at the video below (via LFC TV) and skip to 5:06: