(Video) Jurgen Klopp watches VAR screen as referee reverses decision against Liverpool

Posted by
(Video) Jurgen Klopp watches VAR screen as referee reverses decision against Liverpool

VAR has been the bane in a lot of people’s diminishing enjoyment of football during the COVID-19 pandemic, with seemingly not one week going by without a controversial incident.

Liverpool, in particular, have felt the rough side of the new technology – and its users – in recent weeks, having several goals chalked off and other decisions going against the champions.

During the Reds’ 4-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield in the Premier League, the boss leaned around the bench to take a peek at the VAR screen as the referee was having a second-look.

At this point, we don’t blame him!

Take a look at the video below (via LFC TV) and skip to 5:06:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top