(Video) Korean Billy learns the Scouse accent with the help of LFC legend Jamie Carragher

A well-known YouTuber – who goes by the name ‘Korean Billy‘ – has had a crack at replicating the Scouse accent, with the help of Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher.

Billy has been creating videos on different dialects and accents for years now, and even though we all get a good laugh from them at times – he’s never far away from the truth.

In his latest effort, he re-created the Scouse accent by going through clips of Carragher speaking in podcasts and on TV, with his use of “ck”, “k” and “er” sounds being central to the point.

Take a look at the video below: