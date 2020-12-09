(Video) Liverpool fan dances with excitement upon seeing Anfield for the first time in nine months

Last Sunday’s game against Wolves at Anfield was emotional for many Liverpool fans as it was the first time supporters were allowed back inside the stadium for 270 days.

The Reds had been crowned Premier League champions in the time since the faithful were allowed to grace the stands of our famous ground, after eliminated from the Champions League by Atletico Madrid.

One Liverpool fan was particularly excited ahead of kick-off and had himself a little dance after walking through the turnstiles upon seeing the pitch for the first time in nine months.

Take a look at the video below (via LFC TV) and skip to 0:46: