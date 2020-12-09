(Video) Mane’s glorious first-touch control after long-ball by Kelleher in previously unseen clip

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is one of the most gifted football players in the world – the superstar has everything you could possibly ask for from a modern day winger.

He is skilful and rapid, he has a powerful shot and an eye for passing, and is absolutely clinical in front of goal.

The Senegal international showed a glimmer of his class in a previously unseen clip from the Reds’ 4-0 win over Wolves in the Premier League last weekend.

Caoimhin Kelleher booted a goal-kick long into the opposition half, and Mane controlled it with no issues whatsoever despite the speed it will have been travelling at.

We’ve come to expect this sort of skill level when it comes to our players, but it’s still unreal to see it – and even more so when there’s a replay button!

Take a look at the video below (via LFC TV) and skip to 8:13: