(Video) Odd moment as LFC concede pen despite player given offside & no clear VAR check on whether this was the case

We were a little confused as to what has happened this evening…

Liverpool conceded a penalty tonight to FC Midtjylland, and at first it made no sense.

The attacker appeared miles offside, and the flag went up to make that call.

But as the play continued, Caiomhin Kelleher fouled the attacker – and the referee went to look at the situation on a monitor, after being asked to by the VAR.

However, we never saw the VAR check the offside – only the incident!

About ten minutes later, we saw it was a onside, as images finally showed the moment…

We’re just not sure the VAR even checked it.

Right call though, in the end.