(Video) Salah did something accidentally hilarious before he scored tonight…

Mo Salah became Liverpool’s all-time top Champions League goalscorer tonight, as he bagged within the first minute of our tie with FC Midtjylland.

But before he was gifted a through-ball by our opponents, the Egyptian King literally ran away from the ball!

You can see in the video below, courtesy of Sport Premium 2, that the commentators actually burst out laughing at the incident – only for Mo to go and bag a strange goal seconds later!

Salah now has 13 goals in all competitions, meaning he’s likely to beat his tally racked up in his past two seasons and potentially rival his masterclass debut campaign in which he notched 44!

We’d take anything over 30, mind!