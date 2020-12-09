(Video) Salah scores bizarre goal inside one minute to overtake Gerrard’s UCL tally

Get in! Liverpool were given a shock early lead against Midtjylland through Mohamed Salah, who has perhaps never scored an easier goal.

The strike for the Egyptian takes him to 22 Champions League goals for the Reds, one more than legendary captain Steven Gerrard!

The goal come from an early break into the Midtjylland half – the Egyptian had too much pace for the opposition and finished with a simple poke beyond the ‘keeper with his right foot.

Take a look at the video below (via BT Sport/CBS):

