(Video) Slow-Mo clip shows what really happened with Mane/Minamino incident

In a clip that has surfaced on Twitter, it would appear that the VAR call to deny Taki Minamino’s late winner was correct in noting that Sadio Mane’s hand had come into contact with the ball.

With the game locked at 1-1, Minamino looked to have found the answer for Liverpool, only for it to be ruled out once more by old foe, VAR, for a handball by Mane.

The handball-award was quite bizarre to witness, with matters further confused by BT Sport’s initial unwillingness to reshow the incident in question.

Upon further inspection, it would appear that VAR got the decision spot-on for once, as the clip below demonstrates.

Though, it will come as little reprieve for Liverpool fans who will undoubtedly feel cheated once again by the technology, which has rarely been the club’s friend this season.

You can catch the clip of the handball here: