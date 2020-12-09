(Video) “We can’t play with this guy”: Kylian Mbappe tells referee to abandon game after racist discrimination allegation

Kylian Mbappe told referee Ovidiu Hategan PSG’s Champions League clash with Istanbul Basaksehir couldn’t carry on without changing the fourth official.

Sebastian Coltescu was accused of racism after he allegedly called Pierre Webo “the black one” [via Emanuel Rosu], resulting in an angry reaction from Demba Ba and then both sets of players.

PSG star Mbappe, who has recently been linked with a move to Liverpool, told Hategan to abandon the game and said “we can’t play with this guy” after what the fourth official’s alleged comments.

Take a look at the video below (via UEFA):