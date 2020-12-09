(Video) Wow: Bale caught making Loris Karius joke in Spurs training as mic catches ex-Real Madrid man taking the mickey

Gareth Bale has brought back unwelcome memories of Liverpool’s 3-1 Champions league final loss in Kyiv against Real Madrid, after being caught on video name-dropping Loris Karius during Tottenham’s training after a ball slipped from Son Heung-min’s hands.

The former Madrid forward, who rejoined Spurs on a season-long loan, had made an insensitive reference to the German goalkeeper’s performance – which it was later acknowledged had likely been affected by concussion – in the final.

The clip has, as one might expected, invited several sharp reminders from Liverpool fans of Tottenham’s continuing search for a Champions League trophy, having come runners-up to the Reds in the 2019 final.

It’s a rather low blow from the Welshman, but perhaps one that was made to remind the winger of the last occasion in which he was vaguely relevant in Europe’s biggest stage.

However, one thing can be said for certain as the London side mentally steels themselves for a meeting with Liverpool next week: Bale will not be gifted a victory anywhere near as easily as what occurred two years ago.

The ex-Los Blancos man should tread carefully as far as Liverpool are concerned, he might not like what he sees.

You can catch the full clip here: