(Image) Gerrard and Henderson react after Trent assumes role of Liverpool captain

Posted by
(Image) Gerrard and Henderson react after Trent assumes role of Liverpool captain

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard and current club captain Jordan Henderson have reacted to Trent Alexander-Arnold being handed the armband for the first time by manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds were away in Denmark against Midtjylland in the Champions League when the full-back was surprisingly given the nod from the start, alongside Fabinho, Mo Salah and Naby Keita.

It was honestly a nothing-game for the Premier League champions, having already qualified for the round of 16 in Europe, but it’ll forever be a big moment for Trent!

The full-back posted a photo of himself with the armband onto social media with the caption ‘dreams to reality’ and there was a strong response.

Take a look at the image below for Gerrard and Hendo’s reaction:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top