(Image) Gerrard and Henderson react after Trent assumes role of Liverpool captain

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard and current club captain Jordan Henderson have reacted to Trent Alexander-Arnold being handed the armband for the first time by manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds were away in Denmark against Midtjylland in the Champions League when the full-back was surprisingly given the nod from the start, alongside Fabinho, Mo Salah and Naby Keita.

It was honestly a nothing-game for the Premier League champions, having already qualified for the round of 16 in Europe, but it’ll forever be a big moment for Trent!

The full-back posted a photo of himself with the armband onto social media with the caption ‘dreams to reality’ and there was a strong response.

Take a look at the image below for Gerrard and Hendo’s reaction: