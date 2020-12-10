Leipzig defender retweets Liverpool fan bemoaning unfair treatment of Salah and Mane

RB Leipzig centre-half Ibrahima Konate took to Twitter to vent his frustration after Mason Greenwood went down a little too easily when the two collided in the German side’s Champions League clash with Manchester United.

The defender retweeted a Liverpool fan who shared a clip of the incident and said if it were Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane, they’d have been called out for simulation – but because Greenwood is English, he get away with it.

Konate didn’t have much to add to the original message, simply quote-retweeting it with an ellipsis.

It’s curious to think how Konate even happened upon the tweet in the first place – presumably, the original post would have had maybe a couple thousand RTs initially.

To be fair, if he was particularly annoyed, the centre-half could have searched for Greenwood’s name after the game to look for a replay of the incident.

The Leipzig star has recently been linked with a move to Liverpool, with BILD’s Christian Falk claiming the Reds have Konate on ‘their list’ alongside team-mate Dayot Upamecano.