LFC’s seven potential Champions League Last 16 opponents – and who we’d like to get…

Liverpool can draw one of Atletico Madrid, Borussia Monchengladbach, FC Porto, Barcelona, RB Leipzig, Lazio or Sevilla in the Champions League Last 16.

Below, you’ll see all the confirmed winners and runners up from the end of the Group Stages.

Out of our potential opponents, we have big history with the Spaniards – losing a Europa League Final to Sevilla, being eliminated by Atleti last season in the knock-out stages – and of course, that Barca tie: maybe the greatest night in Anfield’s history.

We’d quite like to avoid Barca and Atleti until the latter stages, in truth, but would happily take on Lazio of Gladbach.

We ran through FC Porto a few years ago and would hope to do again if needed…

In truth though, the only opponents we think are a genuine match for Liverpool over two legs are Bayern Munich and Manchester City – both of whom can’t play us until the quarters – so bring on whoever Monday’s draw decides…