Liverpool journo issues worrying Tsimikas injury update which will pile pressure on Robertson

Kostas Tsimikas was substituted off last night for Liverpool as the Greek seemingly picked up a knock, with first-choice left-back Andy Robertson coming off the bench against Midtjylland with half an hour to go.

Our No.21 played a relatively good game up until his exit, but was diving into a number of unnecessary tackles so it should be no big surprise he now has to be assessed for an injury.

Writing up some post-match comments from Jurgen Klopp, GOAL journalist Neil Jones explained the full-back will now be seen to by the club after picking up a knock on his knee.

If the Greek is out for any period of time, it’ll mean there is next to no chance of a rest for Andy Robertson, who hasn’t been afforded many breaks by club or country in recent months.

Given the already dire injury crisis the Reds are enduring, the last thing we need is for a senior player, in a position where we have little depth, to pick up a knock.

There is obviously no word from Liverpool yet on the fitness of Tsimikas – but we can expect to hear an update from the club over the next couple of days.