Liverpool most likely to face German opposition in Champions League knockouts

Apparently there is a system with which someone can predict the most likely draw for the first knockout round of the Champions League.

In a report by the Daily Mail, it’s claimed Liverpool are most likely to come up against Borussia Monchengladbach in the round of 16.

The Reds have been given a 18.38% chance of drawing the German side, with fellow Bundesliga club RB Leipzig’s chances of getting the Premier League champions being at 15.99%.

Porto are given the least probable chance of drawing Liverpool at just 10.63%, with Atletico, Sevilla, Lazio and Barcelona all floating around the 14% mark.

MORE: The problem with VAR that nobody seems to be talking about – opinion

It’s a little confusing how these numbers are generated, but TL;DR – eminga.github.io are able to run a ludicrous amount of simulations for the draw and have shared their results.

It should be noted Liverpool aren’t able to be drawn against fellow group winners, which includes Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Dortmund, Juventus and PSG.

As well as that, Liverpool cannot be drawn against fellow Premier League sides Chelsea, Manchester City or Manchester United – rules dictate the first two, but the latter isn’t applicable as they’re now playing Europa League football.