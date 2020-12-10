The £125m Valencia star ‘scouted’ by Liverpool

Liverpool allegedly ‘scouted’ Maxi Gomez of Valencia, who is currently facing interest from Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, according to the Echo.

The star, who has a £125m release clause, looks to be a more likely target for the North London club, though it is interesting that the Reds had previously kept tabs on the 24-year-old.

The Uruguayan has enjoyed a modest return this season with three goals and an assist in ten La Liga appearances.

It’s not really what one might expect from a £125m striker, but it is of course still relatively early in the season.

We at the EOTK can’t see Liverpool biting on this one however, with the club far more likely to throw a nine-figure fee (if at all) on a certain Frenchman in Ligue 1.

Michael Edwards and Jurgen Klopp could always surprise us of course, but given the likely expense, one might imagine that our eagle-eyed Sporting Director could spot someone better for cheaper – if not a player more clearly deserving of such a price tag.

We’d take this one with a pinch of salt, Reds.