“The best of the emerging players” – Ex-PL star gushes over Kelleher

Noel Whelan showered Caoimhin Kelleher with praise following the goalkeeper’s latest commanding Champions League outing, as Liverpool ended the group stage with a 1-1 draw at Midtjylland.

The Irish stopper was in excellent form once more last night, as he covered for absentee Alisson Becker.

“The young goalkeeper, he’s been superb from what I’ve seen,” the former Leeds United forward told Football Insider. “Commanding, pulls off the saves, really calm and confident in possession, which you have to be at Liverpool.”

“Oh my God, it’s so hard for young goalkeepers, any tiny mistake gets punished, there’s no hiding place,” Whelan added. “He’s really impressed me, Kelleher, what an impressive keeper he is, he’s the best of the emerging players so far.”

The 22-year-old did give away a penalty in the second half, which allowed the Danish side back in the game.

However, the Irishman was otherwise a reliable presence in goal for Liverpool, making some excellent decisions during the 90 minutes.

Whelan is absolutely right to heap praise upon the No.62, who has thus far seized his opportunity firmly with both gloved hands.

As Alisson looks set for a return between the sticks at Craven Cottage on Sunday, we probably won’t see the youngster for some time.

But we’ll be looking forward to seeing Kelleher in the upcoming FA Cup fixture, for which we presume the Brazilian keeper will be rested.

There will be opportunities for the Cork-born lad in future – though we hope not at Alisson’s expense!