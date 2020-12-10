(Video) Trent on ‘proud moment’ being made Liverpool captain for first time

Trent Alexander-Arnold spoke post-match of how proud he was to have been given the captain’s armband in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw in Denmark.

The fullback was making his return to the pitch following a one-month injury layoff, as part of the club’s youngest-ever Champions League starting XI, with the Red becoming the third youngest to captain the side.

It’s a massive honour to be handed the captaincy, even if only briefly – particularly for the young Scouser, who will have dreamed of this moment long before pulling on the famous red shirt.

While we’re more than happy for Jordan Henderson to hold on to the armband, it was wonderful to catch a glimpse of the 22-year-old as club captain.

We at the EOTK would imagine that the role would eventually be passed on to the right-back, continuing the Scouse dynasty.

It’ll be a few years yet of course, with Trent unlikely to take the armband on a permanent-basis as early as Hendo’s predecessor, Steven Gerrard, did.

But that won’t stop us looking forward to when that day comes.

