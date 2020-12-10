Trent set to receive Sports Personality of the Year honour at HSBC UK Ethnicity Awards

Trent Alexander-Arnold won the award in acknowledgement of all the fantastic work he’s been doing as part of the Football for Change initiative and his support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The gong, which will be presented to the Englishman on Thursday, recognises the footballer’s contributions beyond the pitch.

“Trent Alexander Arnold is incredibly deserving of this award,” Ethnicity Awards founder, Sarah Garrett MBE, told the Echo. “He is a fantastic sports role model and, through initiatives like Football for Change, has used his platform to shine a light on issues facing young people who have been disenfranchised by social challenges in some of the poorest parts of the country.”

Having been blown away by the 22-year-old’s performances on the pitch, it’s inspiring to see him being rewarded for his contributions off of it.

The award news couldn’t have come at a better time, with the Reds’ right-back having led his boyhood club last night in Denmark to a 1-1 draw.

With the No.66 likely to take on the armband on a permanent-basis after incumbent Jordan Henderson, it’s important that the England international continues to demonstrate his credentials, not only as a great footballer, but as a role model.

It seems cliche to say, but players like Alexander-Arnold can be extremely influential for the current generation of young football fans, so it’s absolutely critical that the defender continues to send the right message with his efforts off the pitch.

You’re doing a great job so far Trent – keep it up!