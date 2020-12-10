(Video) Eager Midtjylland player races forward and forgets to take the knee against Liverpool

Posted by
(Video) Eager Midtjylland player races forward and forgets to take the knee against Liverpool

It seems one Midtylland player was a little overly keen last night the Danish outfit hosted Liverpool in the Champions League.

Ahead of kick-off, one of the home side’s forwards made a break for it down the left-wing before remembering to take the knee ahead of kick-off.

A few months  back, Sadio Mane did the same thing too, so the Midtylland man isn’t on his own. Maybe it’s something to do with wingers?!

Joking aside, it’s great to see high-profile footballers keeping this up, as it seems the message it holds still needs be heard by many.

Take a look at the video below (via UEFA 2020):

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top