(Video) Harvey Elliott showcased his unrivalled vision yet again for Blackburn last night

If Harvey Elliott hadn’t have gone on loan to Blackburn this season, he would have been a dead-cert to get minutes for Liverpool in the Champions League last night.

But overall, we’re mighty glad he did because he’s getting a full campaign of regular minutes against tough, seasoned pros.

His Rovers team lost to Bristol City last night, but he put in another decent performance and played one pass in particular we enjoyed – that highlights his creative potential.

Elliott slipped a team-mate through on goal from a position where many others would have simply not recognised an attacking ball was even on.

The goalkeeper just about gets there, but the fact he has a ball like that in the locker at 17-years-old is really quite something.

Here’s to plenty more goals and assists in the New Year.