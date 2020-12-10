(Video) Harvey Elliott’s highlights v Bristol: 17-year-old ‘will surpass Hazard’ says compilation maker

Blackburn lost 1-0 to Bristol City last night, but it had nothing to do with Harvey Elliott, who put in another excellent performance.

We cannot get over the teenager’s passing. His ability to see things others cannot is incredible – and the sharpness of his left-foot, zipped balls into feet or into the path of an onrushing attacker are a thing to behold.

We have absolutely no doubt that Elliott is going to reach the higher echelons. It’s a case of when, rather than if.

If Divock Origi departs before next season, Elliott could well come in and take his minutes – while we’re not sure how much longer Taki Minamino has before he requires a loan exit of his own.

Elliott is a Liverpool player in the making – a special talent. Let’s hope @CF_Comps is right in his prediction!