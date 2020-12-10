(Video) Jurgen Klopp responds to question about abandoned game after racist discrimination allegation

After Liverpool finished off their Champions League group stage fixtures last night, Jurgen Klopp was asked about the shocking scenes as PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir players abandoned their game.

Both teams would not carry on without changing the fourth official, so the fixture was forced to be rearranged.

Sebastian Coltescu was accused of racism after he allegedly called Pierre Webo “the black one” [via Emanuel Rosu], resulting in an angry reaction from Demba Ba and then both sets of players.

Speaking after the 1-1 draw with Midtjylland, this is what Klopp had to say on the matter…