(Video) Klopp explains why stars like Salah started against Midtjylland despite result meaning nothing

Some eyebrows were raised when the Liverpool team news was dropped ahead of kick-off in Denmark, as Jurgen Klopp had opted to start Mo Salah, Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Naby Keita against Midtjylland.

The reason it was a bit of a surprise to fans is because the Reds could literally have lost 10-0 and it would not have changed the fact they’d already qualified for the Champions League knockouts.

Speaking after the 1-1 draw, Klopp explained that while you can make changes, you need to keep some key positions – highlighting Fabinho and Salah as two key men.

Take a watch of the video below: