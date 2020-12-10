(Video) Mo Salah’s 22 UCL goals for LFC – from Sevilla deflection to strange record-breaker

Mo Salah has been responsible for some pretty memorable goals for Liverpool – after netting his 22nd last night against Midtjylland, BT Sport unveiled a collection of all his Champions League goals for the club.

The breathtaking compilation includes the Egyptian speedster’s record-breaking contribution in the 1-1 stalemate in Denmark yesterday.

You can catch all of his goals, including the deflected effort in the 2-2 draw to Sevilla in 2017, to the ludicrous, angled contribution away to RB Salzburg last term.

Out of all the 22 occasions, the 28-year-old’s latest goal – to take him past Steven Gerrard’s all-time Champions League tally – is arguably his most bizarre.

With the knockout stages to come, the forward could easily put more distance between himself and Gerrard’s record – something the Reds legend will no doubt encourage.

You can catch the full clip below, courtesy of BT Sport (via Reddit):