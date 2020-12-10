(Video) Press-resistant monster Gini Wijnaldum’s best bits prove how underrated he is

A YouTube compilation of some of Gini Wijnaldum’s best moments in the famous red shirt has resurfaced on Reddit.

The near five minute clip showcases the No.5’s clever feet and strength, with the Dutchman often cleverly using his body to shield the ball and retain possession – even when double-teamed (or, in some cases, triple) by the opposition.

A lot of what the 30-year-old does goes unnoticed, which is perhaps understandable given that he is almost completely surrounded by risk-takers.

Though Gini has contributed in cold numbers in some of the club’s most iconic games – Barcelona at Anfield (2019) anyone? – in recent memory, he’s so much more than just a tally on a stat sheet.

Perhaps the best compliment that can be paid to the Dutch international is that he is the Bobby Firmino of the club’s midfield – hard-working, quietly creative and, most importantly, utterly under-appreciated.

We’ve seen fans on Twitter struggle to work out what on earth Jurgen Klopp saw in the midfielder, particularly when links arose in the past to those ‘numbers men’ we previously alluded to.

When it comes down to it however, Wijnaldum is a vital cog in the Reds’ machinery, and one we hope will remain in the structure for many more seasons to come.

You can watch the full clip here, courtesy of MKcomps02 (via Reddit):