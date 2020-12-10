(Video) Radio host makes pathetic argument that Liverpool are the ‘luckiest’ team in history

talkSPORT’s Adrian Durham isn’t known for holding the best opinions in football – quite often, the complete opposite.

The radio host has labelled Liverpool the “luckiest” team in the history of the sport, completely down-playing the Reds’ ongoing injury crisis.

To his credit (reluctantly), Durham’s main point is that Caoimhin Kelleher is doing better in than what you’d expect from a ‘rookie’ goalkeeper.

But that’s not luck, that’s careful planning and management – you create your own fortune in football, it very rarely just falls in your lap.

Take a look at the video below (via talkSPORT):

