(Video) Radio host makes pathetic argument that Liverpool are the ‘luckiest’ team in history

talkSPORT’s Adrian Durham isn’t known for holding the best opinions in football – quite often, the complete opposite.
The radio host has labelled Liverpool the “luckiest” team in the history of the sport, completely down-playing the Reds’ ongoing injury crisis.
To his credit (reluctantly), Durham’s main point is that Caoimhin Kelleher is doing better in than what you’d expect from a ‘rookie’ goalkeeper.
But that’s not luck, that’s careful planning and management – you create your own fortune in football, it very rarely just falls in your lap.
