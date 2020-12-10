(Video) Robertson blown away by question from Brazil legend Roberto Carlos

Andy Robertson looked in a state of utter disbelief after receiving a question, during a TikTok Q&A, from a rather surprising source – World Cup-winner, Roberto Carlos.

The former Real Madrid star had asked the Scot if he could replicate his famous freekicks in a live game.

Robbo joked that he would “pay a lot of money” to have the legendary fullback’s left leg, after taking a moment to thank the man he’d looked up to growing up.

It must have been quite the surreal moment for the Scotland international – who wouldn’t want a question from the king of freekicks?

Have a look at the video below, courtesy of @andyrobertson (via Reddit):