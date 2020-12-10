(Video) Salah pride on being LFC’s highest-ever UCL top scorer – ‘It’s a great feeling’

In one of the more bizarre goals we’ve seen, Mo Salah broke the deadlock after just 55 seconds to hand Liverpool an early lead in Denmark, passing Steven Gerrard as the club’s top scorer in the competition.

It was a double record break for the Egyptian, whose 22nd goal in the competition also proved to be the Reds’ fastest ever in the Champions League.

The goal came after a break in the midfield, with the 28-year-old ruthlessly exposing Midtjylland’s high line with a burst of pace before slotting past Danish goalkeeper Jesper Hansen.

The last touch of the ball did initially appear to have come off a defender’s boot, but it was later clarified upon further review that the goal was deservedly Salah’s.

