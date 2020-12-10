Whopping eight Liverpool stars shortlisted for major FIFA award

A number of Liverpool stars – including captain Jordan Henderson and the recently signed Thiago Alcantara – have been nominated for the FIFA FIFPro Men’s WorldXI award.

The Reds made the prestigious list of 55 players after winning the most votes from fellow professional footballers across the globe in 2020.

🚨ANNOUNCEMENT🚨@FIFPRO together with @FIFAcom proudly presents the 55 players with most votes for the 2020 FIFA FIFPRO Men's World 11, selected by their fellow professional footballers. Here's all you need to know 👉https://t.co/0JH5WVoo2L #FIFAFootballAwards #TheBest pic.twitter.com/lpZEEryGED — FIFPRO (@FIFPro) December 10, 2020

There are 10 slots initially to fill: one goalkeeper, three defenders, three midfielders, and three forwards; all decided by who wins the most votes, with the 11th spot handed to the outfield player with the highest number of votes beyond them.

The winners will be announced next Thursday, and we’re hopeful of seeing a number of friendly faces in the lineup.

Though we at the EOTK are delighted to see as many as eight nominations for players from this ridiculously talented Liverpool side, we’re a little surprised to see the likes of Gini Wijnaldum and Bobby Firmino snubbed.

While one might fairly argue that the vast majority of names on the list deserve to be there, it would appear that the statistically difficult to ascertain value offered by the Liverpool stars has gone somewhat under the radar.

It’s a shame, but let’s make sure to keep our fingers crossed for our eight lads on the shortlist.