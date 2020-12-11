Amazing: Gerrard’s prediction for 16-year-old Trent Alexander-Arnold perfect (but with one big mistake)

Former Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard said of a then 16-year-old Trent Alexander-Arnold that he was certain the youngster would make the Anfield grade.

The Echo have published Gerrard’s words from his latest autobiography – in which Stevie pushes the boat out and says that Trent’s ‘lovely frame’ will help him make the big time!

Interestingly though, he didn’t get it right about Trent’s position – stating that he’s essentially a holding midfielder – a position we simply cannot imagine him in.

“Trent Arnold has a terrific chance of making it as a top professional,” he began.

“He’s quite leggy but he’s got a lovely frame and seems to have all the attributes you need.

“He has the right attitude and comes from West Derby, home to Melwood. So Trent is another Scouser and apparently, just as I tried to be John Barnes and Steve McMahon, he grew up pretending to be me while playing in the Merseyside parks.

“He can play as a number 6, a holding midfielder, but he’s versatile and I’ve seen him fill various positions. I know England are all over him.”

At the start of Trent’s career there was lots of noise about how he should move into midfield, but for what reason?

Right-back is one of the most important positions on the field – especially when you play for Jurgen Klopp – and he just happens to be the very best in the world at it.

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it!

Trent skippered Liverpool for the first time midweek, and one day, we reckon he’ll take the armband from Jordan Henderson permanently.

What a moment that’ll be. From Gerrard, to Hendo, to Trent.