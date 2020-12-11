Carra outlines key difference between Klopp and Arteta’s managerial bottle

Jamie Carragher has made a very interesting point in his column for the Telegraph about Mikel Arteta’s start to life at Arsenal in comparison to Jurgen Klopp’s at Liverpool, five years back.

According to Carra, Arteta has huge potential as a manager, but is struggling because he’s allowing a strange transfer policy, one he has little or no control over, to bring in players according to the desire of agents rather than himself.

“The Klopp comparison does not extend into this season as Arsenal struggle in the bottom half. One of the reasons for that is while Klopp spent his first transfer windows at Anfield rooting out those unsuited to his ideals – and his recruiters focused on purchasing those who fit – some of the key personnel at Arsenal do not seem to be on the same page,” he began.

“Arsenal’s recruitment policy would worry me as a fan. There are too many mixed signals.

“Centre-back Gabriel and centre-midfielder Thomas Partey reflect Arteta’s vision. Even if they need an adaptation period, they look sensible, exciting long-term acquisitions.

“Then I see purchases such as Cedric Soares last January and Willian in the summer and the contrast is striking. Willian was a tremendous player at Chelsea, but handing a lavish contract to a 32-year-old sends a contradictory message when a club is focused on building for the future. Willian’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, had a pop at me for querying the logic of that transfer. Fair enough. He is entitled to defend himself. But as an outsider, it is my opinion the deals for Willian, Cedric and David Luiz have benefited his clients more than Arsenal Football Club.”

Liverpool would never have brought in the likes of David Luiz and Willian on big final paydays – and now Arsenal are going to pay the price for doing so over the next few years.

Klopp’s transfer policy and record has been jaw-dropping. Time and time again, by backing the recommendations his scouts and Michael Edwards, Klopp has been able to sign world-beaters for bargain fees.

Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, to name but a few.

This season, Diogo Jota has already doubled his value in the first few months of his arrival!

Until Arsenal start doing the same, they won’t be considered a serious a rival.