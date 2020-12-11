Everton fan celebrates Pickford injuring Van Dijk by putting it on a Christmas present for his brother

An Everton fan has gone to the trouble of getting the moment Jordan Pickford snapped Virgil van Dijk’s ligaments with his Merseyside Derby horror-challenge printed on a notepad for his brother’s Christmas present.
That’s about as strange a sentence as we’ve had to write this year, but 2020 continues to bring us surprises.
Van Dijk is missing the season injured and there was a point when it looked like his career was in jeopardy, but he’s back in the gym and should be ok at some stage next year – not that we’re putting a timeframe on it given the severity of the injury.
It’s gone viral on Twitter – which is obviously what the poster wanted.
Odd behaviour.
— Ben (@BenfredoMorelos) December 9, 2020