Everton fan celebrates Pickford injuring Van Dijk by putting it on a Christmas present for his brother

An Everton fan has gone to the trouble of getting the moment Jordan Pickford snapped Virgil van Dijk’s ligaments with his Merseyside Derby horror-challenge printed on a notepad for his brother’s Christmas present.

That’s about as strange a sentence as we’ve had to write this year, but 2020 continues to bring us surprises.

Van Dijk is missing the season injured and there was a point when it looked like his career was in jeopardy, but he’s back in the gym and should be ok at some stage next year – not that we’re putting a timeframe on it given the severity of the injury.

It’s gone viral on Twitter – which is obviously what the poster wanted.

Odd behaviour.