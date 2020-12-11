Ex-Germany international admits he was ‘cowardly’ to turn down Liverpool

Liverpool almost signed Thomas Helmer, one of Europe’s best defenders, back in the 1990s, according to the player himself.

But the Bayern Munich legend claims he didn’t have the minerals to accept Gerard Houllier’s proposal in 1998.

“I didn’t have the courage to go to Liverpool,” he told Sport 1’s “Lieber Fußball” podcast.

“At that point, I was a bit cowardly. The prospect of winning a few more titles was more important to me than adventure and money.”

Interestingly, he did eventually move to England – to Sunderland on a free transfer – which is a far less glamorous or likely financially appealing switch than Anfield – and it seems Helmer has a few regrets about his decision.

Still, Houllier brought in lots of defenders. Some good: Sammi Hyypia, Stephane Henchoz and John-Arne Riise. And some not so good: Frode Kippe, Rigobert Song and Gregory Vignal.

Our period at the beginning of the 2000s under the Frenchman was terrifically exciting and it laid the foundations for what we achieved under Rafa Benitez in 2005.

We’re not sure Helmer arriving would have changed much!